Washington State Football Coach Nick Rolovich Fired For Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

The coronavirus pandemic is not waning in the United States, with thousands getting infected with the novel virus every single day.

Several effective vaccines are free and widely available in virtually every corner of the country, but a large segment of the public remains hesitant to take them, despite pleas from public health officials and lawmakers alike.

Vaccine hesitancy is now spilling out in sports. Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich was fired this week for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

