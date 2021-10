Gizelle Bryant 100% knew how to turn heads just as The Real Housewives of Potomac fans geared up for the Bravo series' reunion on Watch What Happens Live! this month.

The reality star updated her Instagram ahead of the reunion with a very leggy and pantless display, posting both from the red carpet for her photo ops and via a fun video, with the latter showing her dancing around in the street and 100% pulling off her blazer-only and boots look.