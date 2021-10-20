Christina Aguilera Dazzles In Plunging Red Glitter Dress

Christina Aguilera's ability to pull off old-school glamor puss just upped itself a notch. The 40-year-old music superstar, currently creating massive buzz ahead of her much-anticipated new album, has been busy delighting her Instagram followers with a plunging red dress look, one coming via an October 5 update and seeing The Voice judge shout out Am Greetings.

Xtina, proving she can 100% earn cash on the 'Gram, shared a series of Polaroid shots while in her figure-hugging number, and it's been getting likes. See why below.

Scroll for the photos, ones that didn't show much in the opening snap, but Christina's fans know when to swipe. The "Beautiful" singer, confirming her post was a paid partnership, has partnered up with the greetings card company for her new SmashUp - Aguilera's post afforded a slight Kim Kardashian vibe as she used a Polaroid finish for backstage snaps while in an ultra-glam look.

Xtina was in shades with her 2002 "Stripped" era hair, wearing a low-cut and crystal-embellished gown that more than flattered her famous figure.

Posing with multi-layer glitter necklaces, diamond rings, and a full face of makeup flaunting a plump pout, the Grammy winner dazzled in her cleavage-flaunting number, one accessorized in some shots via a faux-fur stole.

The backstage photos, also bringing Christina backed by clothing rails, eventually showed the dress to be floor-length and with a small train. Massive bouffant hair contrasted the clingy fabrics as Christina wrote:

"My new SmashUp from @amgreetings is now available." Swipe below for the gallery, scroll for more.

Pay on Instagram correlates with following - when that fanbase is in the millions, the $$$ can be high. Experts at Vox have weighed in on the potential paycheck, stating:

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!"

Last year, Aguilera promoted gaming giant Nintendo for its popular Switch. She boasts 7.7 million Instagram followers. More below.

Christina hasn't released an album since her 2018 Liberation EP, but there's plenty of hype over upcoming beats from Aguilera, who has confirmed having spent most of the pandemic in the recording studio. The singer is set to release an album in both English and Spanish, with this week bringing the trailer hairstyle as she gears up to promote the release.

"Pa Mis Muchachas," Aguilera captioned her most recent photos on Instagram. Looks like fans can expect Xtina, the redhead for the latest drop.

