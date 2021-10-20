Christina Aguilera Dazzles In Plunging Red Glitter Dress

Christina Aguilera's ability to pull off old-school glamor puss just upped itself a notch. The 40-year-old music superstar, currently creating massive buzz ahead of her much-anticipated new album, has been busy delighting her Instagram followers with a plunging red dress look, one coming via an October 5 update and seeing The Voice judge shout out Am Greetings.

Xtina, proving she can 100% earn cash on the 'Gram, shared a series of Polaroid shots while in her figure-hugging number, and it's been getting likes. See why below.