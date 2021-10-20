Aaron Rodgers 'Owns' Chicago Bears Fans, Has No Regrets

Football
Shutterstock | 66756

JB Baruelo

Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season featured Aaron Rodgers' 22nd win against the Chicago Bears. On Sunday night, Rodgers displayed another remarkable performance to help the Green Bay Packers walk away with a 24-14 victory over the Bears. The 37-year-old quarterback finished the game with 17-of-23 for 195 yards with two touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

One of the biggest highlights of Rodgers' 22nd win against the Bears happened in the fourth quarter when his 6-yard touchdown scramble and sealed the Packers' victory.

Aaron Rodgers Taunts Bears Fans

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Aaron_Rodgers_2008.jpg

However, it wasn't the play that put Rodgers on the headlines in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season, but what he said to the Bears' fans after scoring. After a successful touchdown, the veteran quarterback was caught on camera taunting the Bears' fans while being congratulated by his teammates.

"All my f---ing life, I own you," Rodgers said, as quoted by Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "I still own you. I still own you."

Before those words came out of Rodgers' mouth, he was first seen doing his trademark championship-belt celebration, known as the "Discount Doublecheck."

Rodgers Denies 'Woke Cancel Culture'

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:AaronRodgers.jpg

In a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers discussed the controversial taunt while denying that he's part of the "woke cancel culture."

"There is this culture that exists, that gets off I think on shrinking people, keeping them small, keeping them in a box, quieting them through cancelization or demeaning comments,” Rodgers said, as transcribed by New York Post. “I also exist outside of that in different realm where I do feel confident in things I say and I do stand by what I do. I like to speak the truth and I’m not part of this woke cancel culture that gets off on trying to silence people all the time.”

Story Behind 'I Still Own You' Taunt

Shutterstock | 487966

Despite the satisfaction of taking down their rivals, Rodgers didn't really have any plan of saying such words towards the Bears' fans. After the Packers scored a game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, the veteran quarterback was only supposed to do his trademark championship-belt celebration.

However, Rodgers revealed that the words "I still own you" started coming out of his mouth after he saw a woman in the stands giving him a "double bird." Rodgers admitted he initially had no idea what he said to the Bears' fans.

Aaron Rodgers Stating Facts

While his controversial statements earned mixed reactions, Rodgers was just stating facts when he told the Bears' fans "I still own you." In the 27 times that they faced each other in the regular season and in the playoffs, Rodgers won 22 times, while the Bears only defeated him five times. After his recent victory over the Bears, Rodgers now has the third-best winning percentage (.815) by a quarterback against a single opponent since 1950, with a minimum of 25 starts.

Read Next

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Sixers Highly Unlikely To Absorb Kevin Love In Potential Ben Simmons-Cavaliers Blockbuster

by JB Baruelo |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Shows Off Barbie Garage Gym In Spandex

Celebrities

Julia Rose Raises 'Halloween Scandals' In Sheer Underwear

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Looks Like A Barbie In Sheer Pink Bodysuit

Celebrities

Blake Lively Rocks Thigh-Skimming Barbie Minidress On Iced Coffee Run

Entertainment

Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Slit Glitter Dress With 'Princess' Vibes

TV

Gizelle Bryant Disappoints in Cheap Barbie Look at RHOP Reunion

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.