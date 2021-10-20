Aaron Rodgers 'Owns' Chicago Bears Fans, Has No Regrets

However, it wasn't the play that put Rodgers on the headlines in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season, but what he said to the Bears' fans after scoring. After a successful touchdown, the veteran quarterback was caught on camera taunting the Bears' fans while being congratulated by his teammates.

"All my f---ing life, I own you," Rodgers said, as quoted by Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "I still own you. I still own you."

Before those words came out of Rodgers' mouth, he was first seen doing his trademark championship-belt celebration, known as the "Discount Doublecheck."