Rachel Levine Makes History As First Transgender Four-Star Officer

In a statement released via Twitter, Levine said that she was "deeply honored" to be selected for the position.

"I am deeply honored & grateful to join the ranks of men & women across this great nation who have committed to defend the United States against small & large threats, known and unknown," Levine wrote upon her swearing-in, as reported by The New York Post.

"I promise to uphold that trust to the fullest extent of my abilities," she added.

A video of the ceremony can be viewed below.