Rachel Levine Makes History As First Transgender Four-Star Officer

Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine made history on Tuesday by becoming the first openly transgender four-star officer.
She was ceremonially sworn in as an admiral in the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps by Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.
Back in March, when she assumed the role of assistant secretary for health, Levine -- who is 63 years old and was born Richard Leland Levine -- became the first known transgender individual to be confirmed by the United States Senate.
