Shannon Sharpe Challenges DK Metcalf To Match His 'Resume'

Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports 1 recently engaged in a Twitter feud with Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. After criticizing Metcalf's performance in the Seahawks' 23-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, Metcalf called out Sharpe on Twitter, ordering Sharpe to stop questioning him while calling Sharpe a "lil boy."

Sharpe responded with a tweet reminding him of his poor play against the Steelers and challenging Metcalf to match his resume.

"Nothing to question," Sharpe said. "That was 'DUMB ASS' play and your pride won’t let you admit it. 'You' can’t question anything I’ve done. Pray your resume will be as complete as mine, PRAY. Enjoy the rest of your day."