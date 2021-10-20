Miley Cyrus Announces OnlyFans Alternative In Braless Minidress

Miley Cyrus has her own answer to OnlyFans, and it doesn't involve the adult subscription site taking a giant cut out her earnings. Delivering a bit of a joke this week, the 28-year-old singer updated her Instagram while in a cut-out minidress as she shared her latest shoot, also encouraging fans to check out "MiFans Only."

Mi Fans doesn't provide quite what OnlyFans does, but the Miley World website section does offer a "Sign Up For MiFansOnly Exclusives" section. Check out the announcement below.