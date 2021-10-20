Brian Laundrie Halloween Costumes Spark Outrage Online

While some people are having a laugh at Landrie's expense, others have tried to cash in on the tragedy by selling Gabby Petito-branded merchandise on Etsy and Amazon. Among the items put up for sale were T-shirts with some of Petito's most recent Instagram photos, along with texts such as "Praying for Gabby Petito" and "In loving memory of Gabby Petito," The Sun reported last month.

Petito was last seen on August 24, checking out of a hotel with Laundrie in Salt Lake City, Utah. The couple had been on a cross-country trip since June and were supposed to be away together for four months while documenting their travels on social media. Her last Instagram update was on August 26.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Laundrie returned to Florida alone on September 1, vanishing some 10 days after Petito's parents reported her missing on September 11. Her remains were later found in Grand Teton National Park, where the pair had been camping, with an autopsy revealing she died by strangulation. The manhunt for Laundrie continues.