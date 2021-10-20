NFL Rumors: Dolphins Should Replace Tua Tagovailoa With Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently one of the hottest commodities on the trade market. Unlike other big names who are mentioned in trade rumors, Watson is currently available on the trading block. The Texans may have hesitated to move him when he demanded a trade in January but after multiple civil lawsuits were filed against him, they immediately changed their mind about keeping the disgruntled superstar to their roster.

As of now, the Texans don't have any plan of using Watson in the 2021 NFL season, hoping to find him a new home before the November 2 NFL trade deadline.