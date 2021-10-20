Miley Cyrus Says She's Dating Megan Fox, Twitter Reacts

Miley Cyrus has broken the internet once again. The 28-year-old singer and actress jokingly said she was dating Megan Fox, sparking frenzied reactions from fans.

It all transpired on Twitter on October 18, when the pop star enjoyed some harmless banter with fellow singer and Fox's beau, Machine Gun Kelly. During the exchange, Cyrus argued that she and the 31-year-old rapper-turned-rocker were the same person, going so far as to dub the 35-year-old Transformers actress her girlfriend.

Her joshing remark left many followers perplexed and drove countless others into a meltdown. Check it out below.