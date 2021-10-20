Miley Cyrus Says She's Dating Megan Fox, Twitter Reacts

Entertainment
Shutterstock | 673594

Miley Cyrus has broken the internet once again. The 28-year-old singer and actress jokingly said she was dating Megan Fox, sparking frenzied reactions from fans.

It all transpired on Twitter on October 18, when the pop star enjoyed some harmless banter with fellow singer and Fox's beau, Machine Gun Kelly. During the exchange, Cyrus argued that she and the 31-year-old rapper-turned-rocker were the same person, going so far as to dub the 35-year-old Transformers actress her girlfriend.

Her joshing remark left many followers perplexed and drove countless others into a meltdown. Check it out below.

Miley Cyrus Channels MGK

Shutterstock | 487966

It all started the previous day when Cyrus tweeted two snaps from her Miley World photoshoot, which showed the artist posing alluringly in a frilly green mini dress with a handkerchief hem. She sported a messy long bob in a choppy style and shimmering platform heels.

The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker captioned channeled MGK in the caption, writing "I AM WEED" followed by a green heart, in a nod to her dress.

The now-famous phrase came from Fox and MGK's recent interview with GQ Style, where the couple detailed their first encounter at a party.

"I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, 'You smell like weed.' He looked down at me and he was like, 'I am weed.' Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb," Fox told GQ Style.

'I Am Weed' Meme

The phrase, which is now a meme, led to Cyrus bonding with MGK (real name, Colson Baker) as he quote tweeted her post, writing: “See, I’m not the only one.”

The next day, Miley responded by making the case that she and the "Bloody Valentine" singer were "the same person." She backed the claim by stating that they have never been seen in the same place at the same time, pointing out that also meant Megan Fox was her girlfriend.

Here's how Twitter reacted.

Fans React On Twitter

MGK's followers were the first to react, having fun trying to prove he and Cyrus were one and the same. Fans posted side-by-side photos of the two singers to show much they look alike, with one person who commented on their similar hair noting: "Have we ever seen you and @MileyCyrus in the same place at the same time, or are we being deceived..."

As soon as Cyrus' reply went live, her followers jumped in on the action.

"This is some next level inception," tweeted one user.

"I mean.....I’ve never seen Hannah Montana and Mgk together either so this has to be 100 percent fact! 😱🤯😱" said another person.

'The Hottest Couple'

Shutterstock | 751606

While some kept the memes rolling, others discussed Cyrus and Fox being a couple. And, given that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles came out as bisexual over a decade ago, while Cyrus has always been open about her preferences, followers didn't hate the idea one bit.

"that moment when miley broke the internet....again!! and ngl this could actually be kinda hotttt if you think about it," read one tweet.

"Mileyyyyy! We need a pic of you and Megan together to believe this," tweeted a second person, with a third user saying they would make "the hottest couple ever."

Pushing For A Collaboration

According to Bustle, the first part of Cyrus' statement certainly rings true. She and MGK have actually never been seen together, nor have the two ever collaborated on a music project.

"There are no backstage photos or other proof that they’ve even met, which begs the question: Has Cyrus been performing as Machine Gun Kelly this whole time?" quips the outlet. "Given how she fooled nearly everyone on Hannah Montana, it wouldn’t be shocking if she pulled off this stunt in real life."

As it turns out, the only thing that linked them professionally was the Austin City Limits Music Festival earlier this month, when the artists performed on the same stage on different nights.

However, it seems fans are rooting for a collab, based on Monday's Twitter reactions. Some followers tweeted pics of MGK and asked for this to happen, while others took a more passionate approach.

Read Next

Celebrities

Madonna Stuns In Plunging Corset With Explicit Accessory

by Rebecca Cukier |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Shows Off Barbie Garage Gym In Spandex

Celebrities

Julia Rose Raises 'Halloween Scandals' In Sheer Underwear

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Looks Like A Barbie In Sheer Pink Bodysuit

Celebrities

Blake Lively Rocks Thigh-Skimming Barbie Minidress On Iced Coffee Run

Entertainment

Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Slit Glitter Dress With 'Princess' Vibes

TV

Gizelle Bryant Disappoints in Cheap Barbie Look at RHOP Reunion

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.