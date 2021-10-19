Micah Parsons Becoming Dallas Cowboys 'Workhorse'

JB Baruelo

Former Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Micah Parsons wasn't originally destined to become a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Before they selected him using the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cowboys had their eyes on Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II. However, after both Horn and Surtain II were drafted earlier by other NFL teams, the Cowboys decided to move down in the 2021 NFL Draft and ended up bringing Parsons to Dallas.

Though he's not on the top of the list of their draft board, Parsons continues to prove that the Cowboys made the right decision to take a chance on him this summer.

Parsons vs. Patriots

Parsons established an impressive performance in the Cowboys' recent win over the New England Patriots in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season. Though his game was far from perfect, David Howman of SB Nation believes that Parsons took a huge step forward by becoming a "workhorse" for the Cowboys.

"It was a fairly pedestrian game for Parsons, but again that’s because of the extremely high level he’s been playing at," Howman wrote. "The biggest story for him is being able to become the workhorse for this defense, a big step forward for Parsons."

Micah Parsons Earned Coach's Trust

Parsons still has plenty of things that he needs to work on his game but with the way that he was utilized against the Patriots, Howman thinks that the rookie linebacker has succeeded to earn the trust of Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

"For the first time in Micah Parsons’ young career, he played every single defensive snap on Sunday," Howman wrote. "He’d been close the last two weeks, playing on 97% and 93% respectively, but hit the mark this week. That Dan Quinn kept his talented rookie on the field for every play in what was the toughest game this team has played in a few weeks speaks to the trust level Parsons has earned already."

Cowboys Rookies Make Presence Felt

Parsons wasn't the only rookie who managed to make an impact in the Cowboys' 35-29 victory over the Patriots on Sunday night. Aside from Parsons, Howman also commended defensive end Chauncey Golston, defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, cornerback Nahshon Wright, linebacker Jabril Cox, and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna for their performance against the Patriots.

Their contributions may not be as huge as Parsons, but the Cowboys definitely love to see their other rookies trying to make their presence felt despite receiving limited playing time.

Impressive Rookie Defensive Duo From Penn State

Parson wasn't the only defensive rookie from Penn State who is receiving attention in the NFL. Parson's former teammate, Baltimore Ravens linebacker, Odafe Oweh, attracted attention, as well. With their early success in the NFL, Ross Tucker of NFL Network couldn't help himself but ask on Twitter if there are other rookie defensive duos from one school who started their professional football careers like Parsons and Oweh.

One fan mentioned Vince Wilform and Jonathan Vilma from the University of Miami, while another fan compared Parsons and Oweh to Penn State alumnus Courtney Brown and LaVar Arrington.

