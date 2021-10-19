Micah Parsons Becoming Dallas Cowboys 'Workhorse'

Former Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Micah Parsons wasn't originally destined to become a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Before they selected him using the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cowboys had their eyes on Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II. However, after both Horn and Surtain II were drafted earlier by other NFL teams, the Cowboys decided to move down in the 2021 NFL Draft and ended up bringing Parsons to Dallas.

Though he's not on the top of the list of their draft board, Parsons continues to prove that the Cowboys made the right decision to take a chance on him this summer.