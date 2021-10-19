Gabby Petito Update: Feds Ambush Brian Laundrie Lookalike

Twenty-two-year old Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie went on a cross-country trip this summer, but Petito never returned home. Her body was found near Wyoming's Grand Trenton National Park last month.

Laundrie, who has been declared a person of interest in the case, disappeared a few days after Petito was reported missing. Several law enforcement agencies, body hunters, and volunteers are still looking for him.

United States marshals are also searching for Laundrie, and they recently thought they found him -- but then they realized they actually had the wrong man.

