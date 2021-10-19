Zach Ertz' Farewell Message To Eagles

A few days after he was traded to the Cardinals, Ertz wrote a farewell letter to the Eagles and their fans on Twitter.

"From the bottom of my heart, I am eternally grateful to you for embracing me, cheering me, and loving me as only the greatest fans could," Ertz wrote. "My days here have come to an end for now, but my heart has forever changed by your outpouring of support for me, Julie and my family. I came here as a kid and leave here a man forever thankful and forever committed to his city. Philly, we are world champions and no one can ever take that away from us. This is home. Philadelphia is home."