Zach Ertz' Farewell Message To Eagles

When they fixed their relationship before the start of the 2021 NFL season, most people believed that veteran tight end Zach Ertz was really bound to finish his football career with the Philadelphia Eagles. Upon ending the drama surrounding him and the Eagles, Ertz immediately made his presence felt on the field and established good chemistry with Philadelphia's starting quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Unfortunately, the Eagles still ended up parting ways with Ertz this season. Last Friday, the Eagles agreed to send Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals for Tay Gowan and a future fifth-round pick.

Zach Ertz Bids Farewell To Eagles

A few days after he was traded to the Cardinals, Ertz wrote a farewell letter to the Eagles and their fans on Twitter.

"From the bottom of my heart, I am eternally grateful to you for embracing me, cheering me, and loving me as only the greatest fans could," Ertz wrote. "My days here have come to an end for now, but my heart has forever changed by your outpouring of support for me, Julie and my family. I came here as a kid and leave here a man forever thankful and forever committed to his city. Philly, we are world champions and no one can ever take that away from us. This is home. Philadelphia is home."

Ertz' Philadelphia Departure Is Temporary

Ertz may no longer be a member of the Eagles, but he said that his departure from Philadelphia, which he called his "home," is only temporary. No matter where he's playing, Ertz and his family will be forever connected to the City of Brotherly Love. Aside from founding the Ertz Family Foundation in 2018, the veteran tight end revealed in his farewell message that they would also be soon breaking ground with the House of Hope project in Philadelphia.

House of Hope is an old church building in Philadelphia that is currently being converted into a space that the community could use for various purposes.

Is Zach Ertz The Best Eagle Of All-Time?

Despite how things ended between them, Ertz undeniably had an impressive run as a member of the Eagles. Ertz, who was selected as the No. 35 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, had established a remarkable performance in the years he spent in Philadelphia, catching 579 passes for 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns. He was named Pro Bowl three times and helped the Eagles win their first-ever Super Bowl title in 2018.

According to Eagles beat writer Dave Spadaro, Ertz would go down as one of the greatest players in the history of the Eagles' franchise and one of the best to play the tight end position.

Zach Ertz Will Love Cardinals

Ertz will definitely love starting a new journey with the Cardinals. Compared to the Eagles, playing for the Cardinals, who are currently the only undefeated team in the 2021 NFL season, would give Ertz a better chance of winning his second Super Bowl title.

Also, unlike in Philadelphia where he would be needing to battle for playing time against Dallas Goedert, Ertz is expected to be a starter and receive a more significant role on the offensive end of the field in Arizona.

