Zach Ertz' Farewell Message To Eagles

When they fixed their relationship before the start of the 2021 NFL season, most people believed that veteran tight end Zach Ertz was really bound to finish his football career with the Philadelphia Eagles. Upon ending the drama surrounding him and the Eagles, Ertz immediately made his presence felt on the field and established good chemistry with Philadelphia's starting quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Unfortunately, the Eagles still ended up parting ways with Ertz this season. Last Friday, the Eagles agreed to send Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals for Tay Gowan and a future fifth-round pick.