Social Security Cuts Necessary If Government Doesn't Act, Experts Say

Social Secuirty is the main source of income for millions of retired Americans, who rely on it to get by.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on the economy, throwing millions into poverty -- and the United States has still not recovered from it.

Any cuts to Social Security would affect millions of retirees, but they may be necessary in order to save the program. In fact, according to several experts, Social Security benefits will have to be reduced unless the government intervenes.

