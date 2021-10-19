'Wildflower' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Alexandra Daddario is headed back to the big screen for an appearance in the upcoming, Matt Smukler-directed Wildflower, which follows his recently-released documentary of the same name.

According to an October 12 report from Deadline, eOne and Limelight have teamed up on the drama, which will be written by Jana Savage.

Among the film's producers are Limelight's Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker, Hunting Lane Films' Jamie Patricof and Katie McNeill, and Morning Moon Productions' Ethan Lazar, Kyle Owens, Austen Rydell, and Billie Lourd.