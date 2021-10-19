'Wildflower' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Alexandra Daddario is headed back to the big screen for an appearance in the upcoming, Matt Smukler-directed Wildflower, which follows his recently-released documentary of the same name.

According to an October 12 report from Deadline, eOne and Limelight have teamed up on the drama, which will be written by Jana Savage.

Among the film's producers are Limelight's Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker, Hunting Lane Films' Jamie Patricof and Katie McNeill, and Morning Moon Productions' Ethan Lazar, Kyle Owens, Austen Rydell, and Billie Lourd.

When is the Release Date of 'Wildflower?'

Although the production team of Morning Moon has been working on the project since last year, when it optioned a script from Savage, a release date has yet to be confirmed for Wildflower. And, as the production teams of both eOne and Limelight are surely hard at work as well, a trailer has also not been created.

As for when a release date will potentially be set, it seems safe to say that fans will learn of the film's premiere date within the next six months.

Who is in the Cast of 'Wildflower?'

According to the IMDb page for Wildflower, which lists the film as being in "pre-production," a number of cast members have been confirmed, including Jean Smart, a four-time Primetime Emmy Award winner, and Kiernan Shipka, who is best known for playing the role of Sally Draper on the AMC series Mad Men.

Also included in the cast, thus far, are Alexandra Daddario, Dash Mihok, Samantha Hyde, and Charlie Plummer, who starred alongside Steve Buscemi, Chloë Sevigny, and Travis Fimmel in 2017's Lean on Pete.

What is 'Wildflower' About?

As Deadline confirmed, the concept of the film is actually based around the real life of its director, Mattle Smukler, and his family, and has been described as a coming-of-age dark comedy.

According to the report, the film will follow Bea Johnson from her birth to her graduation as she attempts to navigate through life coping with a parent who has an intellectual disability and attempting to work through the challenges her extended family faces as they try to help.

No word yet on who Alexandra Daddario will play.

Christina Stahl Spoke of Her Family on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Earlier this year, while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, via Cinema Blend, Christina Stahl, who seems to be the real-life Bea Johnson, spoke to the American Idol alum and The Voice coach about her mother's disability, explaining that she was born with part of her brain not working properly and has the “ability of a six-year-old.”

Although it is assumed that Jean Smart will play the role of Johnson's mother, that also has not yet been confirmed by those behind the film.

