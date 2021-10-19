'RHOBH' Cast Party At Paris Hilton's Bridal Shower

Fresh from her Las Vegas bachelorette party, Paris Hilton, 40, continued her pre-wedding celebrations with an Alice In Wonderland-themed bridal shower that had mom Kathy Hilton and her fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates in attendance.

While Paris, who is set to marry beau Carter Reum, 40, on November 11, kept her Sin City bachelorette bash low-key, she went all-out for the bridal shower, with stories shared on her Instagram showing a Wonderland-inspired tea party, oversized floral décor, a stunning dessert table, and a Mad Hatter greeting guests at the door, per People.

Mom Kathy & Sister Nicky Co-Host

Boasting a Moët & Chandon champagne vending machine and plenty of red, white, and pink roses fit for a Wonderlandesque banquet, Paris' bridal shower was co-hosted by her mom Kathy, 62, her sister Nicky Hilton, 38, and her close family friend, Tina Chen Craig, with a video shared on Craig's Instagram feed offering a peek behind the scenes.

Kathy's L.A. home served as the party venue, with the RHOBH stars making up the bulk of the guests. The ladies wowed in gorgeous floral gowns, with Paris glowing in a white lace midi dress with puff sleeves and a cinched waist.

RHOBH Celebrates 'Paris In Love'

Paris' model gal pal Sofia Richie was also among the guests, as were Kris Jenner, Rachel Zoe, Gigi Gorgeous, Caroline D’Amore, Elisha Cuthbert, Nicole Williams English, Jasmine Sanders, and Jocelyn Chew. As for the RHOBH cast, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Garcelle Beauvais were all at the celebrity-studded party.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Kyle Richards posted a stunning slideshow from the glitzy affair, which included a group selfie with Dorit, Crystal, and Garcelle. Scroll through the embed below to see the pic!

“Celebrating @parishilton bridal shower today,” Kyle wrote in the caption, followed by the “Paris in love” hashtag.

'Fabulous' Bridal Shower

Among the RHOBH stars who marked the happy occasion on Instagram, Garcelle Beauvais posted a collection of five photos that included two selfies with the bride-to-be and a couple of group snaps of herself, Kyle, Kathy, Dorit, and Crystal.

"Congratulations @parishilton your bridal shower was just as fabulous as you are💗," Garcelle captioned the snapshots, adding "#parisinlove."

Judging by Paris' eye-popping Instagram stories, the hotel heiress, entrepreneur, and DJ's bridal bash was indeed fabulous, with the desserts alone driving up the extravagant factor.

Organized by celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss, the whimsical party included custom-made Sugar Bloom Cookie treats, such as a tea pot-shape cake with the bride and groom's names on it, a heart-shaped cookie that said “Paris in Wonderland,” and another one decorated with a White Rabbit on it, detailed Page Six.

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Engagement

The lavish banquet came one week after Paris and Carter's joint bachelor/bachelorette party in Vegas, where the couple partied with DJ Tiësto at Zouk Nightclub along with their family and closest friends, per Hollywood Life.

Paris later shared a reel from the trip to Instagram, writing: "I can’t wait to marry you, my best friend.👸🏼🤴🏻💍❤️💋 #ParisInLove #HiltonReumForever 💖✨."

Paris and Carter announced their engagement in February, after dating for a year. Carter, who has known Paris for 15 years and is a family friend of the Hiltons, proposed on a private island.

While Paris has been engaged three times before, this will be the first time she walks down the aisle. Her former fiances were Jason Shaw (2002), Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis (2005), and actor Chris Zylka (2018).

The couple were first linked at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2020 and have gotten very close during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have also started IVF procedures in the hope of having a twin boy and girl, The Inquisitr previously reported.

"[The coronavirus lockdown] is the first time I've actually been forced not to travel and stay home," Paris said in September. "The silver lining is that I get to be with my pets and my boyfriend. We have gotten so close. The amount of time we've had together is what would normally take five years!"

