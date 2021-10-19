NBA Rumors: Nuggets Could Get Damian Lillard For Jamal Murray And Others

Since the 2021 offseason started, the Portland Trail Blazers have been telling everyone in the league that they have no intention of trading All-Star point guard Damian Lillard and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. Unfortunately, Lillard's name continues to surface in various trade speculations.

The Trail Blazers may have made some intriguing additions this summer, but their roster, as currently constructed, is still not enough to help them conquer the loaded Western Conference. If they struggle earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, most people believe that Lillard would finally consider following in the footsteps of other superstars and finding his way out of Portland.