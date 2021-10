Australian health journalist and TV presenter Casey Beros, who had labiaplasty to make her vagina look like a "perfect Barbie doll," is dissatisfied with the result and regrets getting cosmetic surgery on her genitals, The Sun is reporting.

Beros explained why she decided to go under the knife in her book, The ‘Bad’ Girl’s Guide To Better, which is out on Amazon. A large excerpt was published by the British media outlet, Metro, detailing her experience with labiaplasty.

Read about below!