NBA Rumors: Hawks Could Pair Trae Young With Pascal Siakam In Proposed Blockbuster

Since being selected as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Trae Young continues to prove that the Atlanta Hawks made the right decision to make him the centerpiece of their rebuild. In his first three years with the Hawks, Young has already made huge accomplishments, including earning his first All-Star recognition in 2020 and helping Atlanta return to the playoffs and reach the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

However, despite his explosive performance almost every game, the Hawks still obviously need to improve their roster around Young in order to have a realistic chance of ending their title drought.

Proposed Trade To Give Trae Young Some Help

One of the players that the Hawks could pair with Young in the 2021-22 NBA season is Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors. In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested a way on how the Hawks would be able to acquire Siakam from the Raptors before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Hawks would be sending a package that includes John Collins, Cam Reddish, and a 2022 first-round pick to the Raptors in exchange for Siakam.

Pascal Siakam Would Be The Ideal Sidekick For Trae Young

Siakam would be an intriguing addition to the Hawks. He may have failed to live up to expectations as the Raptors' main guy, but he remains a solid contributor on both ends of the floor. With his experience playing with the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, and DeMar DeRozan in Toronto, Bailey believes that Siakam could perfectly serve the role as the Hawks' No. 2 scorer next to Young.

"Siakam might be a bit over his head as a No. 1 option, but he'd be a lethal second scorer in this Young-driven offense," Bailey wrote. "The two could orchestrate actions together, but the fact Siakam can generate his own looks would make him an upgrade over Collins."

Pascal Siakam Gives Hawks Second All-Star

Giving up Collins, Reddish, and a future first-round selection for Siakam would undeniably be a difficult decision for the Hawks. However, if he could become more consistent with his performance, Siakam would boost the Hawks' performance on both ends of the floor and make them a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Siakam would give the Hawks a very reliable scoring option, a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, and lockdown defender. Last season, he averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Raptors Start Rebuilding Plans

The proposed trade deal would be worth exploring for the Raptors if they immediately plan to take a different route in their first year without Lowry. By sending Siakam to Atlanta, the Raptors would be acquiring two younger players in Collins and Reddish who could be part of their rebuilding plans and a future first-round pick that they could use to add another young and promising talent to their roster.

The potential departure of Siakam would also allow the Raptors to give more playing time to Scottie Barnes, whom they selected using the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

