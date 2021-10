She may have been linked to Brazillian soccer icon Neymar at one point but Chloë Grace Moretz's sport of choice is hockey. The 5th Wave star is a huge New York Islanders fan, and last week she got to prove just how much she loves her favorite team.

Present at the Carolina Hurricanes home game on Thursday, October 14, Moretz proudly displayed her Islanders jersey amid a booing audience. However, the Raleigh-based team was impressed, taking to Twitter to dub her a "good sport."

Check it out below!