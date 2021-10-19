Patriots QB Mac Jones Earns Praises Despite Loss To Cowboys

The New England Patriots have high expectations of Mac Jones when they selected him as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. After immediately realizing his superstar potential during training camp, the Patriots did not wait for the 2021 NFL season to start to name Jones their starting quarterback.

Though their decision to release veteran quarterback Cam Newton has earned plenty of criticisms, Jones continues to prove that the Patriots made the right decision to make him Tom Brady's successor in New England.