Patriots QB Mac Jones Earns Praises Despite Loss To Cowboys

Football
Instagram | Mac Jones

JB Baruelo

The New England Patriots have high expectations of Mac Jones when they selected him as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. After immediately realizing his superstar potential during training camp, the Patriots did not wait for the 2021 NFL season to start to name Jones their starting quarterback.

Though their decision to release veteran quarterback Cam Newton has earned plenty of criticisms, Jones continues to prove that the Patriots made the right decision to make him Tom Brady's successor in New England.

Mac Jones Impresses In Game Against Cowboys

Instagram | Mac Jones

In a recent appearance on NBC10 Boston's Sports Sunday, Jordan Breer of Sports Illustrated talked about Jones and his recent performance against the Cowboys. The Patriots may have failed to defeat the Cowboys, but Breer believes that Jones has established an impressive performance on the field.

In the Patriots' 35-26 loss against the Cowboys, the 23-year-old rookie quarterback posted a 71.4% completion of his passes for 229 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. According to PFF, Jones also hit four big-time throws for a big-time throw percentage of 19.1% and had an average depth of target of 8.6.

Mac Jones Clashed With Former Alabama Teammate Trevon Diggs

Instagram | Mac Jones

The Week 6 matchup between the Patriots and the Cowboys featured the first time that Jones played against his former Alabama State Crimson Tide teammate Trevon Diggs in the NFL. Jones and Diggs had a thrilling moment in the fourth quarter of the game.

After throwing a pick-6 that gave the Cowboys a 26-21 lead and Diggs his league-leading seventh interception, Jones went up for another drive and succeeded. The Cowboys still managed to beat the Patriots, but Jones earned high praise for his ability to immediately bounce back and lead his team.

Trevon Diggs Praised Mac Jones

When the game between the Patriots and the Cowboys was over, Breer talked to Diggs to ask his opinion regarding Jones' performance. Diggs said that he's expecting Jones to become a "problem" in the NFL for a long time.

"I talked to Diggs after the game, and he played with Jones at Alabama," Breer said, as quoted by NBC Sports Boston. "He told me, 'Mac Jones is going to be a problem for a lot of people for a long time to come.' So the Cowboys knew it."

Dak Prescott Starts To Notice Mac Jones

Diggs wasn't the only Cowboy who was impressed by Jones' performance in their recent game. In his post-game interview with Peter King of NBC Sports, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott commended Jones' ability to bounce back from Diggs' interception and his toughness after taking several hard hits throughout the game.

Prescott believes that Jones possessed "two most important things" to become an efficient starting quarterback in the NFL. Like Diggs, Prescott also thinks that Jones would be a great quarterback in the league for a long time.

Read Next

Football

NFL Rumors: Zach Ertz Could 'Resurface' On Trading Block, Bills & Colts As Potential Landing Spots

by JB Baruelo |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Shows Off Barbie Garage Gym In Spandex

Celebrities

Blake Lively Rocks Thigh-Skimming Barbie Minidress On Iced Coffee Run

Entertainment

Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Slit Glitter Dress With 'Princess' Vibes

Celebrities

Demi Rose Explores Mexico Beach In Tropical Bikini

Celebrities

How Much Chanel West Coast Earns Per Episode of MTV's 'Ridiculousness'

Celebrities

McKayla Maroney Celebrates Being Unbothered With Terrace Kiss

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.