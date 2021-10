Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Seth Curry is one of the players who are campaigning for Ben Simmons to return to the City of Brotherly Love in the 2021-22 NBA season. Despite his disappointing performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Curry still believes in Simmons and what he could do inside the court.

After threatening to sit until he is traded, Simmons has recently decided to rejoin the Sixers, giving a glimpse of hope that they could still fix their broken relationship.