Chanel West Coast Shows Off Barbie Garage Gym In Spandex

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 564025

Rebecca Cukier

Chanel West Coast actually has a pink-painted home garage gym, one she's personally dubbed a "Barbie" one. The 32-year-old rapper and MTV star, making headlines this year for her pandemic weight loss, has been treating her 3.5 million Instagram followers to workouts from her base, with a Flaunt interview in July also seeing her open up on fitness and how her home is kitted out for exercise.

Chanel, who only works out so she can pig out at In-N-Out, even wore candy pink spandex to show off her sweat space.

Barbie Gym For Pink Lover

Shutterstock | 564025

Speaking to Flaunt, the "No Plans" rapper revealed:

"Well I have a trainer. During the pandemic, I got really into working out on my own. Figuring out all of my own workouts." She added:

"I have a mini Barbie looking gym in my garage, it’s really cute. The cuter the gym is, the cuter your workout clothes are, you get more 'oh, I’m trying to look cute and do this.' I know a lot of good home workouts, I posted a couple of workout videos on my YouTube."

See The Gym Below

Meanwhile, on IG, Chanel has been proving she puts her mouth where her money is. Updates this year have seen the Ridiculousness star dropping squats, stretching, doing crunches, and even training with stirrups. Of course, the bikini-clad posts showing the results prove particularly popular.

Chanel has also opened up on food - it's more cheat than healthy for the new Miami transplant, who dished her philosophies to Hollywood Life as she revealed a balanced, but food-centric mindset. See what she said after the gym video.

Pizza And Burgers

"You need to work out!" the rapper told the media outlet, adding:

"I mean a lot of people like to start themselves on cute diets but the truth is you can really eat whatever you want as long as you workout on a daily basis. I try to eat healthy but since I work out I still enjoy a large pizza by myself! But In & Out burgers and all those things, you can have those as long as you workout."

Showing Off The Bikinis

Chanel has been making headlines for her swimwear photos - and not just for the sizzling body. The former Fantasy Factory face proved a talking point in 2020 as she went "Louis V in the sea" while in a monogrammed Louis Vuitton bikini and matching hat. The designer lover has since shown off her love of Burberry in a "Beverly Hills booty" shoot, with more recent snaps bringing in luxury brands Versace and Moschino.

Chanel also has her middle name as a designer brand.

Read Next

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Stuns Barefoot For 'Nature' Swimsuit Snap

by Rebecca Cukier |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

How Much Chanel West Coast Earns Per Episode of MTV's 'Ridiculousness'

Celebrities

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Turns Heads In Plunging Silver Versace Dress

Entertainment

Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Slit Glitter Dress With 'Princess' Vibes

Celebrities

Demi Rose Explores Mexico Beach In Tropical Bikini

Celebrities

Blake Lively Rocks Thigh-Skimming Barbie Minidress On Iced Coffee Run

TV

Gizelle Bryant Disappoints in Cheap Barbie Look at RHOP Reunion

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.