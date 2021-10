With Indiana Jones 5 currently in production and set to premiere next summer, fans have been waiting on the edge of their seats for any information they can get their hands on pertaining to the upcoming film.

Unfortunately, with the premiere just under a year away, fans have not yet seen a sneak peek and the trailer will likely not be shared for a few more months.

That said, the film's director, James Mangold, did recently share a key piece of information on Twitter.