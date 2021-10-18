Seattle Seahawks Confirm Cam Newton Rumors

Former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is currently one of the biggest names on the free agency market. Since being released by the Patriots before the start of the 2021 NFL season, Newton continues to be linked to several teams that are seeking help at the quarterback position.

Among the rumored suitors of Newton on the free agency market is the Seattle Seahawks. After Russell Wilson went down with an injury, there are growing speculations around the league that the Seahawks would explore the possibility of bringing Newton to Seattle.