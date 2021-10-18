McKayla Maroney Celebrates Being Unbothered With Terrace Kiss

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is celebrating being unbothered with a plump pout kiss from a sun terrace - the 25-year-old's message today was strong as she talked half-glass-full mentalities amid others bringing her down.

Posting for her 1.4 million Instagram followers, McKayla showed off her good looks and her chic terrace vibes, with the caption re-enforcing her positive mindset, this as she continues to make headlines for her heart-breaking Congress testimony regarding the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal. See her post below.