McKayla Maroney Celebrates Being Unbothered With Terrace Kiss

Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is celebrating being unbothered with a plump pout kiss from a sun terrace - the 25-year-old's message today was strong as she talked half-glass-full mentalities amid others bringing her down.

Posting for her 1.4 million Instagram followers, McKayla showed off her good looks and her chic terrace vibes, with the caption re-enforcing her positive mindset, this as she continues to make headlines for her heart-breaking Congress testimony regarding the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal. See her post below.

Haters Can Suck It

Scroll for the photo, one coming as a selfie and seeing the GEICO face all dolled up. McKayla posed sassily while seated on a chic and outdoor patio - the London 2012 Olympics face was shaded by giant orange parasols and near floor-to-ceiling glass windows as she exuded a little European chic.

Wearing a cute and boat-neck black top, plus a fuzzy dark brown jacket, McKayla stunned all pouty kisses while in hoop earrings, also wearing a headband and her signature cat-eye shades.

See The Photo Below

Taking to her caption, McKayla wrote that if "someone in your life is trying to bring you down, try seeing how good you can get at not reacting. Or what I like to call blissful indifference. 😇"

She added: "Don’t waste your emotions, just because someone else is…. Being unbothered is part of the Olympian’s mindset!🥇Nothing should be able to deter you from your goals. You have better things to focus on!" The post gaining over 15,000 likes in an hour also offered a little Selena Gomez action. See it after the snap.

Quoting Selena Gomez

Saying that we're on the "home stretch of 2021," McKayla then direct swiped a line from 28-year-old "Rare" singer Selena Gomez, continuing:

"Kill’m w kindness, or love them from a distance😘 but whatever you do, keep it moving babe. Stress gives you wrinkles, and inner peace makes you glow."

Hearts and fire emoji quickly filled the comments section, although McKayla was likewise praised for sending out confidence, particularly when her 2021 has been so tough - lesser-known is the kidney stones surgery she underwent earlier this year.

Reaching Out On World Mental Health Day

Posting a stunning selfie on October 10, McKayla marked World Mental Health Day, taking a moment to empower vulnerability as she wrote:

"Vulnerability is a strength not a weakness. Once you unlock it I promise you’ll feel 1000 times better. It’ll also help you attract more authenticity into your life!" The gymnast made sure fans also know that "mental health is like self love, it needs to be practiced and attended to every single day."

McKayla has this year been open about both her past struggles with anorexia and bulimia. The Glohé wellness founder is now fully recovered.

