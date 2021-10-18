SEPTA Train Riders Watched Woman Get Raped, Didn't Even Call 911

On Wednesday evening, as a woman was being raped while on a train near Philadelphia, her fellow riders watched and did nothing -- they did not even call 911.

According to spokesman for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) Andrew Busch, a man identified as Fiston Ngoy sat down next to the woman around 10 p.m.

He "attempted to touch her a few times," and when she pushed back and tried to stop him, Ngoy became aggressive.

"Then, unfortunately, he proceeded to rip her clothes off," Busch explained.

Read more below.