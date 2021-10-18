SEPTA Train Riders Watched Woman Get Raped, Didn't Even Call 911

Damir Mujezinovic

On Wednesday evening, as a woman was being raped while on a train near Philadelphia, her fellow riders watched and did nothing -- they did not even call 911.

According to spokesman for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) Andrew Busch, a man identified as Fiston Ngoy sat down next to the woman around 10 p.m.

He "attempted to touch her a few times," and when she pushed back and tried to stop him, Ngoy became aggressive.

"Then, unfortunately, he proceeded to rip her clothes off," Busch explained.

Passengers Did Nothing

As The New York Times reported, Ngoy assaulted the woman for about eight minutes.

Nobody tried to stop him, and not a single passenger called 911.

Upper Darby Township Police Department superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said he was "appalled by those who did nothing to help this woman."

"Anybody that was on that train has to look in the mirror and ask why they didn’t intervene or why they didn’t do something," Bernhardt said.

According to Bernhardt, there was less than a dozen passengers in the car and they "collectively, they could have gotten together and done something."

Fiston Ngoy

Fiston Ngoy, who is 35 years old, was charged with rape, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault without consent, among other crimes.

He was being held at the Delaware County Jail and did not have a lawyer as of Sunday afternoon, according to The New York Times.

Ngoy is apparently homeless and was not armed during the attack. Eventually, a transportation authority employee got on the train, saw Ngoy raping the woman and alerted the police. A police officer ran onto the train, caught Ngoy in the act, and arrested him

Recording The Attack

Some Twitter and media reports claim that some passengers took out their phones and recorded Ngoy raping the woman, instead of helping her. The police have not confirmed these reports yet.

However, according to Bernhardt, surveillance footage clearly shows that passengers had an opportunity to act, just refused to do so.

As for the woman, she was taken to a hospital.

"What this woman endured at the hands of this guy, what she’s been able to provide for us, it’s been unbelievable," Bernhardt said, adding that bystanders could be charged for failing to intervene if they recorded the attack.

How Come Nobody Stopped Ngoy?

So how come nobody intervened to stop Ngoy? According to Alexis Piquero, a criminologist at the University of Miami, there could be several possible explanations.

For example, bystanders sometimes fail to act because they think someone else will help, and sometimes they are simply too scared of the perpetrator.

"The onus is really on us as a collective because we can’t always rely on the police. We have to rely on one another," Piquero said, noting that by expecting somebody else to help "we’re basically washing our hands and absolving ourselves of that responsibility."

Damir Mujezinovic

