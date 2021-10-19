Lisa Rinna Accused of Trying to Keep Race Off 'RHOBH' by Garcelle Beauvais

Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais butted heads during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills four-part reunion special for season 11 after Beauvais made a shocking allegation against her.

As the ladies of the show, including Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, and Kathy Hilton, reunited to hash out the events of the latest set of episodes, Beauvais suggested someone informed her that Rinna did not want to engage in race conversations on the show.

“Someone told me that you said that I should have never brought race into this show. That this show is not that kind of show,” Beauvais said to Rinna on the episode, via Yahoo!.

Lisa Rinna Denied Saying Any Such Thing

"And that really bothered me," Beauvais continued.

In response to her cast mate's claims, Rinna insisted to Beauvais that she said no such thing about race being mentioned on the show.

“Garcelle. I would never say that by the way,” Rinna said.

But Beauvais wasn't so sure and told Rinna, “I don’t know that.”

According to Rinna, she felt that Beauvais was trying to create a problem between the two of them by mentioning the idea that she was unwilling to have much-needed conversations with her castmates.

Lisa Rinna Wishes Garcelle Beauvais Approached Her With the Information

While Rinna felt that Beauvais accused her of such in an effort to take her down and wondered why she would say such a thing, Beauvais insisted she didn't "have it out for" Rinna.

"No, when I heard that, that pissed me off,” Beauvais continued.

"Then why didn’t you come to me and say, ‘Rinna, what are you doing?'” Rinna replied. “I was happy you came on the show. I like you. Why would you insinuate that? Unless you ask me yourself, ‘Lisa, did you say that?’ Or ‘Lisa, do you feel that?’ And I’d answer it.”

Lisa Rinna Wanted to Move Forward From the Drama

Although things between Beauvais and Rinna were quite tense during the taping, at least in terms of the first installment of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that aired last week, Rinna offers an olive branch to Beauvais, saying that she would love to get to a better place.

"Do you think that there would be any way? Because I would love to move on. Because when you and I are good, we’re great,” she said. “We’re so funny. I love you so much, I really do.”

Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais Made Up After the 'RHOBH' Reunion

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live immediately after last week's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Beauvais was asked by host Andy Cohen if she was Rinna were in a better place after they attended the special was filmed. And, surprisingly to some, Beauvais responded to his question, via Screen Rant with a “yes."

"I felt like, you know what, clean slate," Beauvais confirmed.

For more of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, don't miss part two on October 20 at 8/7c on Bravo.

