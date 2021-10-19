Lisa Rinna Accused of Trying to Keep Race Off 'RHOBH' by Garcelle Beauvais

Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais butted heads during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills four-part reunion special for season 11 after Beauvais made a shocking allegation against her.

As the ladies of the show, including Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, and Kathy Hilton, reunited to hash out the events of the latest set of episodes, Beauvais suggested someone informed her that Rinna did not want to engage in race conversations on the show.

“Someone told me that you said that I should have never brought race into this show. That this show is not that kind of show,” Beauvais said to Rinna on the episode, via Yahoo!.