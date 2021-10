On the morning of October 13, 2018, Mono County, California native Richard Eddy saw a a young woman in a T-shirt walking past his home.

Around 8 a.m., a woman knocked on Eddy's door asking if he had seen her daughter. Eddy answered affirmatively, and hopped on his bicycle to look for the girl, but he never found her.

That girl's name is Karlie Lain Gusé and nobody has any idea where she might have gone or why -- she is still missing.

More on this mysterious case below.