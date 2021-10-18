NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Timberwolves For D'Angelo Russell Plus Others

Basketball
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons_-_49176307818.jpg

JB Baruelo

As the start of the 2021-22 NBA season draws closer, rumors surrounding All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers continue to heat up. Simmons may have decided to rejoin the Sixers, but most people believe that his departure from the City of Brotherly Love is inevitable.

As of now, several teams that are seeking additional star power are still closely monitoring Simmons' situation in Philadelphia. One of the potential trade destinations for Simmons is the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ben Simmons Joining Timberwolves?

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons_-_49176257763.jpg

The Timberwolves have been heavily linked to Simmons since the start of the 2021 offseason. The Timberwolves may have one of the most promising young cores in the league, but they obviously need to make major roster upgrades to have a realistic chance of making a huge noise in the Western Conference this season. In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Timberwolves to acquire Simmons from the Sixers.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Timberwolves would be sending a package that includes D'Angelo Russell, Jaden McDaniels, two future first-round picks, and the rights to swap first-round picks in 2023.

Ben Simmons' On-Court Impact On Timberwolves

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons_free_throw.jpg

Giving up all those assets for Simmons would undeniably be a huge gamble for the Timberwolves. However, despite the major flaws in his game, Buckley believes that adding him to the core of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and Malik Beasley would make the Timberwolves a more competitive team in the Western Conference this season.

"Still, Simmons is a different caliber of player, which is why the Wolves should push so hard to get him," Buckley wrote. "He's such an extraordinary stopper that he could improve Minnesota's dreadful defense a good deal on his own, and his vision would weaponize the many scoring threats on this roster."

Timberwolves Acquire A Former No. 1 Pick

Wikimedia

Simmons would be an intriguing addition to the Timberwolves, giving them another former No. 1 pick that perfectly fits the timeline of Towns and Edwards. Simmons may have gone through plenty of ups and downs since winning the Rookie of the Year in 2018, but he remains a solid contributor on both ends of the floor.

In Simmons, the Timberwolves would be getting a reliable scoring option, a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, and lockdown defender. Last season, he averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 55.7 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Why The Sixers Would Make The Trade

The proposed blockbuster trade would make a lot of sense for the Sixers if their main targets - Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal - won't become available on the trade market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Though he's not on the same level as Lillard and Beal, Russell is also an All-Star caliber player in the league.

With his ability to facilitate the ball and knock down shots from beyond the arc, Russell would be a great replacement for Simmons in Philadelphia. Aside from Russell, the Sixers would also be receiving another young and promising big man in McDaniels and future draft assets that they could use to further solidify their core.

Read Next

Football

NLF Rumors: Mac Jones 'Outdueled' Tom Brady In Patriots-Buccaneers Game, Says Analyst

by JB Baruelo |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Entertainment

Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Slit Glitter Dress With 'Princess' Vibes

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Shows Off Barbie Garage Gym In Spandex

Celebrities

How Much Chanel West Coast Earns Per Episode of MTV's 'Ridiculousness'

Celebrities

Demi Rose Explores Mexico Beach In Tropical Bikini

Celebrities

Blake Lively Rocks Thigh-Skimming Barbie Minidress On Iced Coffee Run

Celebrities

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Turns Heads In Plunging Silver Versace Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.