NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Timberwolves For D'Angelo Russell Plus Others

As the start of the 2021-22 NBA season draws closer, rumors surrounding All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers continue to heat up. Simmons may have decided to rejoin the Sixers, but most people believe that his departure from the City of Brotherly Love is inevitable.

As of now, several teams that are seeking additional star power are still closely monitoring Simmons' situation in Philadelphia. One of the potential trade destinations for Simmons is the Minnesota Timberwolves.