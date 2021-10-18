Ransomware Attacks Are On The Rise, Treasury Warns

Technology has undoubtedly changed the world for the better, but it has also made both governments and corporations more vulnerable to different types of attacks.

Cybercriminals, hostile governments, and other malicious actors are using increasingly sophisticated techniques to target businesses and government institutions.

Hacker groups use a wide variety of malware (malicious software) to target their victims, but in recent years they have mostly deployed ransomware.

But what exactly is ransomware and how does it work? Why are ransoms usually paid in Bitcoin?

