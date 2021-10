Kaley Cuoco has shared behind-the-scenes photos from Season 2 of The Flight Attendant, and it looks like fans can rely on one favorite face to return as the thriller gears up for its second season. The Big Bang Theory alum, 35, made waves in November 2020 as the HBO Max series launched, one taking Kaley away from girl-next-door comedy and into a twisted and deep murder mystery - complete with some humor.

Kaley's Instagram has been keeping fans updated on the progress. See who's back below.