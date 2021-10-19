Thylane Blondeau Reveals Emergency Surgery In Brave Photos

Thylane Blondeau, "The Most Beautiful Girl in the World," has delivered an unusual, moving, and brave social media update. The 20-year-old French model and social media sensation, largely making headlines of late for her runway appearances for both Miu Miu and Etam, is fresh from revealing she underwent emergency surgery, posting to Instagram and even showing the hospital stay and resulting scar.

Thylane's weekend update came a little unsure as she said she wasn't certain about posting, but she's received all the love in the world for doing so.