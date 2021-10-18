Kourtney Kardashian's Beach Engagement To Travis Barker Looked So Romantic

Kourtney Kardashian is officially engaged to Travis Barker! The 42-year-old reality star and Blink 182 drummer, easily topping this year's list of hot celebrity couples, have been making headlines throughout 2020 and 2021 for their steamy romance, and it looks like they've taken it to the next level.

The weekend brought massive news as both Kourtney and Travis confirmed they're engaged - while it'll be 45-year-old Travis' third marriage, it's a first-time deal for mom of three Kourtney. See the stunning beach engagement photos below.