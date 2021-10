An NFT is an indicator of ownership that is most often used in association with digital assets such as works of art, games, images, or music. NFTs are bought and sold online regularly, and have been since 2014. Most NFTs are found on the Ethereum blockchain, where each NFT (or non-fungible token) represents a unique asset

It is estimated that approximately $174 million has been spent on NFTs since 2017 reports Forbes. Any physical or digital asset can reflect its ownership through an NFT. The first tweet of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, for example, was minted as an NFT and sold for $2.5 million.

Now, NFTs are now being used in the political sphere, as well.