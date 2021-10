Gizelle Bryant needs a new stylist ASAP, says some of the viewers of Bravo's The Real Housewives Of Potomac.

The show recently wrapped up season 6 and the girls reunited to look back on all the drama that happened.

The girls chose to wear pink gowns for the reunion show. While everyone followed the color theme, Gizelle got slammed for her outfit choice. According to some viewers, it made her look like a cheap Barbie.

