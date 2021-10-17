Nichol Kessinger Theories Continue Years After Chris Watts’ Guilty Plea

The story of the murder of Shannan Watts and her children is chronicled on the Netflix documentary American Murder: The Family Next Door. The documentary recounts through real-life events that in August 2018, Chris Watts killed all three of his family members. He pled guilty in November 2018. He is now serving five life sentences plus 48 years and does not have the possibility of parole.

Nichol Kessinger and Chris Watts met at the oil company they both worked for, Anadarko. During her police interviews Nichol reported that she thought Chris and Shannan were separating, and the plan was that the couple of Chris and Nichol would live happily ever after that.

That plan went south. Today, many in the true crime world believe that Nichol had something to do with the murders.