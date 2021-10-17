Nichol Kessinger Theories Continue Years After Chris Watts’ Guilty Plea

Chris Watts said that he did it for Nichol Kessinger. Now, wild theories and rumors circulate about Nichol Kessinger, long after the murders of pregnant Shannan Watts and Bella and Celeste, ages four and three. Most recently, conspiracy theories that include Freemasons and hinting that she’s the killer are rampant on Reddit reports Film Daily.
Nichol Kessinger is a mistress that the true crime community is obsessed with. She has changed her name in Jefferson County, Colorado, and is now reported by many outlets to be living in witness protection.