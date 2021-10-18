Blake Lively Rocks Thigh-Skimming Barbie Minidress On Iced Coffee Run

Blake Lively was all legs in a thigh-grazing minidress as she grabbed an iced coffee in NYC recently. The actress and new Betty Buzz founder, currently making headlines for the launch of her non-alcoholic spritzer brand, has been busy fueling up with a totally different beverage, finding herself chased around by the paparazzi in the Big Apple and joined by husband Ryan Reynolds.

Photos showed the Gossip Girl star casual and leggy at once, with the wardrobe once again pegging her as the style queen she is.