Blake Lively Rocks Thigh-Skimming Barbie Minidress On Iced Coffee Run

Blake Lively was all legs in a thigh-grazing minidress as she grabbed an iced coffee in NYC recently. The actress and new Betty Buzz founder, currently making headlines for the launch of her non-alcoholic spritzer brand, has been busy fueling up with a totally different beverage, finding herself chased around by the paparazzi in the Big Apple and joined by husband Ryan Reynolds.

Photos showed the Gossip Girl star casual and leggy at once, with the wardrobe once again pegging her as the style queen she is.

Showing Off Her Legs On Quick Coffee Run

Scroll for the photos. Blake, 34, was accompanied by her Deadpool star hubby Ryan, 44. The blonde, going a little incognito in a black face mask, was snapped on sunny Big Apple streets as she topped up her caffeine intake, with fans likely eyeing up the laid-back and end-of-summer ensemble.

Blake had outfitted her trim frame in a gray minidress and striped top, also sporting a black sweater, practical low-heeled pink loafers from Chanel, plus a quilted cross-body bag - also possibly from the French luxury designer.

The mom of three, seen with a milky iced coffee in her hand, linked arms with husband Ryan, who was seen in dark pants, a pale pink shirt and flat cap, plus a face mask. He appeared to have opted for a hot coffee, seen carrying a white takeout cup with a black lid.

The couple was without their three children Inez, James, and Betty - but Betty's name is all over Blake's new drinks brand, one she's been opening up about. Photos on DailyMail of the street shots, scroll for more.

Betty Buzz Drinks Brand

Speaking about jumping into the drinks industry, the actress stated: "My dad's name was Ernest Brown Jr. but he was known as Ernie Lively. He gave up his last name when he married my mom and any success he, or I, have experienced has been in a name that isn't his."

She continued: "So when I was working hard to build this company, I wanted any success to be in a name that was meaningful to him. Betty was his mom and his sister's name. Also, Ernie would not be the best name for a mixer."

Approaching 10 Years Of Marriage

2022 will mark a decade since Blake tied the knot with Ryan. Speaking to Glamour about her long-lasting marriage, Lively revealed:

"In other relationships, if something came up I would call my girlfriends or my sister, and say, 'Hey, this is what he did – what should I do?' Whereas with him, we were friends for two years before we were ever dating. And I treat him like my girlfriend."

The popular couple regularly features on Blake's Instagram, followed by 30.3 million.

