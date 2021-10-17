Emily Ratajkowski Impresses In Shimmering Versace Tube Top

Emily Ratajkowski
Rebecca Cukier

Emily Ratajkowski has been turning heads - twice - as she made her runway comeback at the Fendi x Versace Fashion Show in Milan last month. The 29-year-old supermodel and Inamorata founder has largely made 2021 headlines for welcoming her first baby with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, but it was back to fashion as the brunette dropped jaws for two of the design world's most iconic brands.

Emily joined the slew of celebs joining forces to bring "Fendace" to life - see why fans are talking about Emily's looks below.

Double Runway Appearance For Versace

Scroll for the videos. Emily was just one of many famous faces marching the catwalk for Fendi and Versace - making her runway debut was singer Dua Lipa, with the show also welcoming the likes of actress Demi Moore, models Bella and Gigi Hadid, plus Kate Moss and teen daughter Lila Moss.

Flaunting her washboard flat stomach, this after giving birth in March, Emily stunned in a multicolor and silky crop top and super low-slung skirt to start with, going hot pink and blue and wearing a matching bandana.

See The Tube Top Below

The swimwear designer, also wearing high heels, showed off equally high cheekbones on the runway, then reappearing in an equally revealing - but totally different - getup.

Ratajkowski's next outfit came as a matching two-piece set. The London-born star was outfitted in a shimmering gold and skimpy crop top and skirt set, seemingly going braless as she highlighted bare shoulders and rock-hard abs, with the bandana finish kept - this time, it was a monogrammed Fendi one. See more photos after the video.

All About Fendace

The model, who also donned gold earrings, a structured gold necklace, plus statement hugging arm-band jewelry, posted the shot to Instagram, writing:

"FENDACE @versace @fendi It never gets less surreal to walk for Versace but last night was especially major. Such an honor to be in a show with so many living legends. Forever grateful @donatella_versace @mrkimjones."

Over 740,000 likes were left, including one from "Prisoner" hit-maker and fellow runway face Dua Lipa. Topping comments with her fire emoji was Donatella Versace herself.

A-Listers Flock To Versace

While Spanish brand Balenciaga seems to be rising as high fashion king-pin via reality star Kim Kardashian, Versace isn't far behind. The Fendace show was all over celebrity Instagram, and the faces not walking the runway still made headlines purely for their attendance.

Grazia aptly put that Fendace "broke the internet," mentioning the host of stars fronting it - supermodel Kristen McMenamy opened the show, one also bringing legendary fashion face Amber Valletta on the runway. For more from Emily, check out her Instagram.

