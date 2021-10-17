Khloe Kardashian Addresses 'Barbie' Comment In Leather Minidress

Khloe Kardashian just rocked what might be her hottest and tightest look to date. The 37-year-old reality star and Good American founder made sure she turned heads despite not being the #1 talking point last weekend - SNL was all about big sister Kim Kardashian, although Khloe more than made her mark at the after party in New York City.

While 40-year-old Kim went for crushed velvet and Balenciaga in a hot pink bodysuit on SNL, Khloe opted for way more skin. She even wound up getting a massive "Barbie!" comment.

Turning Heads After SNL

Scroll for the photos, ones showing the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hitting the town and quite literally painting it red. Khloe, who has been steadily impressing fans with her slimmed-down frame and muscles as she lives her fittest ever life, stunned while backstage and dramatically flipping her hair around just as the camera snapped her.

Wearing a tighter-than-skin and rubbery red leather minidress, the mom of one showed off her amazing toned legs - red high heels here elongated the star's 5'10'' frame even more.

See The Photo Below

Khloe's LaQuan Smith number, tagged as the denim designer thanked her style and glam team, also came with cute short sleeves and a low back. Khloe was bronzed, contoured, and highlighted to the nines, with her photos now sitting at over 3.4 million likes.

The Barbie doll vibes were strong from the get-go, but they were confirmed over in the comments as makeup artist to the Kardashians Mary Phillips swooped into the replies: "Barbie!" she wrote. Khloe hasn't ignored the comment - see it after the dress.

Swoops Into Comments

Khloe, known to dig into her comments and often clapping back at the body-shamers, only had good words for Mary. "@maryphillips coming from my Mary!!!! I love you," the Calabasas-based star replied with a big red heart emoji.

"I thought the same!!" another fan replied to the OP comment. Khloe has faced criticism of late for her changing appearance. Earlier this year, the star finally admitted to having had a nose job after months of speculation. See the latest from her on True below.

On True Being Called 'Big'

Khloe has just fronted Health, where she addressed comments 3-year-old daughter True Thompson gets over growing fast.

‘"it comes to food — I had so many issues. It wasn’t from one person, I guess just from society or how people critiqued my body. So, I don’t play when it comes to True," she said, adding:

"She’s very tall. People will always say, “She’s so big.” And I’ll say, “Oh, she’s so tall.” I try to make them be more descriptive." For more from Khloe, give her Instagram a follow.

