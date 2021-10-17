Khloe Kardashian Addresses 'Barbie' Comment In Leather Minidress

Khloe Kardashian just rocked what might be her hottest and tightest look to date. The 37-year-old reality star and Good American founder made sure she turned heads despite not being the #1 talking point last weekend - SNL was all about big sister Kim Kardashian, although Khloe more than made her mark at the after party in New York City.

While 40-year-old Kim went for crushed velvet and Balenciaga in a hot pink bodysuit on SNL, Khloe opted for way more skin. She even wound up getting a massive "Barbie!" comment.