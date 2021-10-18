Demi Rose Explores Mexico Beach In Tropical Bikini

Celebrities
DemiRose/Instagram

Rebecca Cukier

Demi Rose isn't just on the beach, she's demanding it. The 26-year-old model and social media sensation has been spending October in Mexico, where she's been packing on the sunbathing, stripping down to bikinis, and big-time impressing her 18.1 million Instagram followers.

Shortly before jetting out to L.A. for a Marilyn Monroe-inspired shoot, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador posted from Tulum, Mexico, where a humorous post brought a tropical two-piece, a cocktail, and over 700,000 fans leaving likes. See why below.

'Beach Please'

Scroll for the photos. Two formed this post, although only one placed Demi on sands. The model opened posing by sash drapes opening onto a wooden and ocean-view deck - clearly from her hotel room.

Dropping jaws in a tiny, earthy-toned, and thong bikini as she flaunted her famous rear and hints of her cleavage, Demi stunned in shades and with both arms up towards her head, with her "beach please" caption then making sense for anyone swiping right - and fans know when to swipe.

See The Photos Below

Demi asks, Demi gets. The next photo showed the British beauty showcasing her world-famous curves and offering a way better view of the palm tree-print swimwear. Showing off the high-waisted and plunging two-piece straight from sands and backed by palms, Rose posed with closed eyes and while holding an orange cocktail, one matching hues on her bikini.

The fans are going wild. "Dazzling," one wrote. Demi had already marked her presence in Mexico from Playa Del Secreto as she chilled with wine. More after the snaps - make sure to swipe.

Used To 'Hate' Her Body

Demi, who is an eating disorder survivor and weighed just 80 pounds at her sickest, has opened up on her figure. She told Daily Mail:

"I had a curvy figure at 16 and wanted to lose a load of weight so I went through a period of getting so skinny and putting myself on a strict diet. I was so unhappy and hated my body."

Rose is now recovered, super-healthy and balanced, and a regular name-dropper of her favorite sushi or oatmeal foods.

What She Eats

Demi, who has admitted she feels her figure "gains weight fast," also told The Sun about what lands on her plate.

"For breakfast it's usually eggs, lunch it has to be something light like a chicken or prawn salad with a superfood. For dinner I like protein, like fish with vegetables or sushi. Then more nuts. My guilty pleasure is chocolate nuts or salted nuts!" she revealed.

Demi made 2020 headlines for being body-shamed in lock-down and clapping back, this shortly before she quit the U.K. and moved to Ibiza, Spain.

Read Next

TV

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Cast Will Miss Porsha Williams And Cynthia Bailey

by Lindsay Cronin |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

How Much Chanel West Coast Earns Per Episode of MTV's 'Ridiculousness'

Celebrities

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Turns Heads In Plunging Silver Versace Dress

Entertainment

Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Slit Glitter Dress With 'Princess' Vibes

Celebrities

Demi Rose Explores Mexico Beach In Tropical Bikini

Celebrities

Blake Lively Rocks Thigh-Skimming Barbie Minidress On Iced Coffee Run

TV

Gizelle Bryant Disappoints in Cheap Barbie Look at RHOP Reunion

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.