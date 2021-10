Khloe Kardashian confirmed that the Kardashian-Jenner clan is back to filming a reality show again.

Late last year, the Kardashians announced that their long-running reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be ending after 14 years.

A lot of fans were sad to see the show finally reach its conclusion. However, not long after the finale, rumors broke out that the family will be doing a new project with Hulu.

