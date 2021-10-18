Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Slit Glitter Dress With 'Princess' Vibes

Alexandra Daddario is admitting she felt "like a princess" in her ever-so-glamorous, strapless, and slit black evening dress. The White Lotus actress, 35, has been wowing fans in a particularly classy evening look on Instagram, one donned both for a celebratory burger photo after the Facebook/Instagram outage earlier this month and, again, for a posed shot by an outdoor fountain at night.

Daddario went leggy and low-cut, with the Monot number shouted out in a gushing caption. Check out the look below.