Texas Administrators Seek Changes to Holocaust Literature in Carroll Independent School District

The representative for the Texas State Teacher’s Association, Clay Robison, is saying that this is an overreaction. He referred to it as a misinterpretation of the law, a perspective agreed upon by multiple experts.
Robison said that it was reprehensible, absurd and “worse than absurd” for Holocaust deniers to get “equal treatment.” He says that is not what the law requires.
Opponents to Southlake decisions are saying that Southlake is intentionally misinterpreting the law in an effort to promote critical race theory (CRT).
Critical race theory is a discipline taught at the university level and suggests that racism is perpetuated by policy and systems, and not by individuals.
Multiple schools are struggling with it, with many reports of complaint from Southlake.
The Superintendent of the District posted a Facebook message after the news surfaced expressing sincere apologies. Lane Ledbetter wrote to “Dragon Families,”
“During the conversations with teachers during last week’s meeting, the comments made were in no way to convey that the Holocaust was anything less than a terrible event in history. Additionally, we recognize there are not two sides to the Holocaust…we understand this bill does not require an opposing viewpoint on historical facts.”
The superintended noted that as a district, they would work on adding clarity to expectations for teachers, and apologized for hurt and confusion caused.