Texas Administrators Seek Changes to Holocaust Literature in Carroll Independent School District

The meeting was a training session to school teachers in the Carroll District on what they could and could not have in the classroom. It was conducted by Gina Peddy, the district’s Executive Director on Curriculum and Instruction. The meeting came just days after a parent complained that their child’s fourth-grade teacher had a book in the classroom with an opposing viewpoint to racism.

Heard on the recording is Peddy telling teachers that the bill was widely debated in the state legislature, and to “just make sure” an opposing perspective on the Holocaust was presented.

When a teacher asked how to oppose the Holocaust, Peddy responded, “Believe me, that’s come up.”

A different teacher has a story of Holocaust victims in the classroom called “Number the Stars” and queried whether or not it would have to be removed. It is not clear from the recording if that question was answered.